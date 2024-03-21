Light SnowNow
OPP Confirm Ordinance Removed From Road In Leamington

Thursday March 21st, 2024, 2:36pm

Leamington
OPP confirmed that an ordinance was removed from Leamington Road earlier this week.

It was on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, that a passerby contacted police after they observed a metal object in the middle of the road. Officers arrived on scene and closed Deer Run Road between Mersea Roads 19 and 21 as a precaution.

OPP contacted the Department of National Defence (DND) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit. Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden members attended the location and removed the ordinance without incident. The item was described as a mortar round and is estimated to date back to the early 1950s.

An ordinance is defined as military supplies, which can include weapons, ammunition, combat vehicles, maintenance tools, and other military equipment.

 

 

