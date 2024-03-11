Ontario Investing $50 Million To Build A New Banwell And E.C. Row Interchange

Funding for a new interchange at Banwell Road and E.C. Row Expressway was announced Monday.

Premier Doug Ford announced the government is investing $50 million in the interchange that will improve access to the new battery plant while also supporting supply chain businesses across Windsor and the new Windsor-Essex hospital.

“Building the Banwell/E.C. Row Interchange is a game-changer supporting not only our advanced manufacturers, including NextStar Energy E.V. Battery Plant, but also the thousands of daily commuters in Windsor, Tecumseh and Lakeshore. I want to sincerely thank the Premier, the Minister of Transportation and the Minister of Finance for hearing our voices in Windsor-Essex. This project has been needed for over 30 years, and I couldn’t be happier to see that the Ontario government is finally delivering it,” said Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor—Tecumseh.