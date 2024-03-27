CloudyNow
New Outdoor Washroom Approved In Maidstone

Wednesday March 27th, 2024, 8:18am

Tecumseh
0
0

Tecumseh Town Council authorized the construction of a new outdoor washroom at the Maidstone Recreation Centre.

The total cost is 514,000, and the contract will be awarded to Greenlight General Contracting Inc.

The project’s total cost is anticipated to fall within the approved budget allocation, needing less than anticipated financial support from the Town’s Infrastructure Reserve.

 

