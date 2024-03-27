New Outdoor Washroom Approved In Maidstone
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday March 27th, 2024, 8:18am
Tecumseh Town Council authorized the construction of a new outdoor washroom at the Maidstone Recreation Centre.
The total cost is 514,000, and the contract will be awarded to Greenlight General Contracting Inc.
The project’s total cost is anticipated to fall within the approved budget allocation, needing less than anticipated financial support from the Town’s Infrastructure Reserve.
