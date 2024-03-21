Light SnowNow
MINISO Coming To Devonshire Mall

Thursday March 21st, 2024, 5:36pm

Business
0
0

Photo from: Miniso Canada Facebook Page

MINISO is set to open a store at Devonshire Mall.

The retailer is known for various product categories, including plush toys, home décor and organizers, beauty and wellness, fashion accessories, and electronics. Customers enjoy the original licensing collaborations with their favourite characters, Including Coca-Cola, Marvel, Hello Kitty, Sesame Street, Mickey and Minnie, Pink Panther, We Bare Bears and Beijing’s Palace Museum, releasing playful crossover products that have been hugely popular with young shoppers.

MINISO says they are dedicated to continuously creating joyful and high-quality life experiences for hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide.

It is expected to open this fall.

 

 

