Minimum Wage Is Going Up To This In Ontario

Minumum wage will be going up this fall in Ontario.

The Ontario government is increasing the minimum wage from $16.55 per hour to $17.20, effective October 1st, 2024. They say the 3.9 per cent annualized wage increase is based on the Ontario Consumer Price Index and brings Ontario’s minimum wage to the second highest in Canada.

A worker making the general minimum wage and working 40 hours per week will see an annual pay increase of up to $1,355. There were 935,600 workers earning at or below $17.20 per hour in 2023.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is helping nearly one million workers earn more money for themselves and their families,” said David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “We are providing businesses with certainty and predictability by announcing this annual wage increase six months in advance, while also helping families offset the rising cost of living, so that Ontario continues to be the best place to live, work and raise a family.”