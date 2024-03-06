CloudyNow
Leamington Offers Free Transit Rides For Grade 8 Students During March Break

Wednesday March 6th, 2024, 8:00am

All Grade 8 students in Leamington are eligible to receive a complimentary transit pass for the LT-Go on-demand transit service during the upcoming March Break from Friday, March 8th, 2024, through Saturday, March 16th, 2024.

This initiative not only aims to provide students with a convenient travel option during their break but also to encourage the development of independent travel skills among the youth of Leamington.

Learn more about LT-Go transit by visiting leamington.ca/LTGO.

