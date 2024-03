Leamington Council Approves Upgrades To Kinsmen Baseball Diamonds

Leamington Council has approved upgrades to the Kinsmen Baseball Diamonds and the creation of a new County Wide Active Transportation System multi-use pathway along Seacliff Drive East.

Upgrades include:

New asphalt pedestrian pathways.

Accessible concrete ramps with tactile surface plates

Concrete bleacher pads at various baseball diamonds for improved spectator comfort.

The project is slated to begin this spring and is expected to be completed, weather dependent, by June 14th, 2024.