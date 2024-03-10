CloudyNow
Leamington Adding Dedicated Bike Path To The Waterfront

Sunday March 10th, 2024, 9:18am

Leamington is preparing to construct a dedicated bike path on the promenade, extending from the Leamington Marina to the dock.

The Municipality says that despite the current restriction against bicycles on the promenade, some individuals still ride their bikes in this area, leading to an intermingling of cyclists and pedestrians. Recognizing the need to create a more harmonious and accessible environment for all, they have initiated the installation of a dedicated bike path.

To facilitate the project, the Municipality has initiated the removal of the ‘tips’ of some of the gardens on the promenade. This operation is expected to continue over the next few weeks. Officials say that this will only affect a minor portion of the gardens, with approximately 85% remaining intact, preserving the natural beauty of the waterfront.
The new bike path is anticipated to be completed in late spring/early summer, just in time for residents and visitors to enjoy the warmer weather and the enhanced waterfront experience.

“We recognize the value of our waterfront as a key asset for both residents and visitors alike,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “Introducing a new dedicated bike path along our promenade significantly boosts both safety and accessibility while also elevating the experience for everyone who visits. I am happy to see this project come to life, as it represents another step toward realizing our vision for a vibrant, accessible waterfront that everyone can enjoy.”

 

