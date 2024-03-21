Lakeshore Council Approves Comber Projects As Part Of Community Support Agreement With Hydro One

Lakeshore Council has approved the first round of projects in the community in Comber as part of the Hydro One Community Support Agreement signed in 2023.

n August of 2023, Lakeshore entered into a Community Support Agreement with Hydro One that will see $8 million in new local investments, including $5.8 million to directly support culture and recreation projects. The agreement is part of Hydro One’s transmission expansion that will support the agri-food sector, economic growth, and the region’s clean energy future.

The projects include:

A new park, including a dog park, in the Tracey Park Subdivision Neighbourhood Park

A new grassed parkette with benches, gazebo, and trees

Replacement of Comber community signage, including wayfinding

Sidewalk/trail placement/replacement

Streetscaping on Main Street, including garbage receptacles, benches, plantings and enhancements to the Veterans Memorial site

A pollinator garden in partnership with community organizations

New digital signage to enhance public awareness of community events and programs

Improvements to the Comber Community Centre

$5,000 towards the 2024 Comber Fair fireworks display

Council also directed administration to work with the Comber Agricultural Society to investigate improvements to the Comber Fairgrounds and bring a report back for consideration.

“On behalf of Council, I’d like to thank the residents of Comber for their feedback and ideas on how they would like to see these investments made. Community input is critical to our decision-making, and we saw a great response from residents in the affected area,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “We are thrilled to see these projects move forward as part of our ongoing partnership with Hydro One.”