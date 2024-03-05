CloudyNow
Just For Laughs Scouting Windsor Talent

Tuesday March 5th, 2024, 4:12pm

Local News
0
0

Windsor has secured a coveted spot in the Just For Laughs New Faces of Comedy showcase tour, marking a significant milestone for the city’s comedy scene. Presented by Gang’s All Here comedy, Windsor’s finest comedians are set to unleash their comedic prowess at Meteor on March 19th, 8:00pm at Meteor.

This exclusive and potentially life-changing opportunity will see the spotlight on the talents of Jen Richardson, Tim Reaburn, Taylor Last, Dave Squeaky Wheelz, Ed Konyha, Billy Squires, Scott Gaughan, CJ Erwin, Jonny P, and Rob Kemeny and will be hosted by, Talish Zafar.

Attendees can anticipate an unforgettable night filled with laughter and wit as these handpicked comedians showcase their unique styles and comedic chops.

Just For Laughs’ Canadian Talent Programmer & Booker, Neil Bansil, will be in attendance, as he scouts the nation for talented performers to be given the opportunity to shine on a national stage.

Given the exclusivity of this event, tickets are limited and will be made available to the public on March 5, 2024 at 3:00pm. Comedy enthusiasts and supporters are encouraged to secure their seats early through www.gangsallherecomedy.com to witness this rare gathering of Windsor’s comedic talents.

