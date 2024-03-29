CloudyNow
4 °C
39 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
9 °C
48 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
10 °C
50 °F		RainTue
6 °C
43 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Hogs For Hospice Announces Concert Headliners

Friday March 29th, 2024, 11:51am

Summer Festivals
0
0

Seacliff Park in Leamington

Hogs for Hospice has announced their lineup for this year’s festival taking place in Leamington from August 2nd to 4th.

Friday evening, multi-platinum hitmaker Justin Moore takes to the stage with special guest Country artist Priscilla Block.

On Saturday evening, Stone Temple Pilots take to the stage with special guest rock & roll phenomenon QUIET RIOT.

In addition to the entertainment, the three-day motorcycle rally will feature the ride on Saturday morning, a bike show, bike games, vendors, a beer garden and much more.

For more information and tickets, visit their website here

The Hogs for Hospice concerts only are 19+ events.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message