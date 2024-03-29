Hogs For Hospice Announces Concert Headliners

Hogs for Hospice has announced their lineup for this year’s festival taking place in Leamington from August 2nd to 4th.

Friday evening, multi-platinum hitmaker Justin Moore takes to the stage with special guest Country artist Priscilla Block.

On Saturday evening, Stone Temple Pilots take to the stage with special guest rock & roll phenomenon QUIET RIOT.

In addition to the entertainment, the three-day motorcycle rally will feature the ride on Saturday morning, a bike show, bike games, vendors, a beer garden and much more.

For more information and tickets, visit their website here.

The Hogs for Hospice concerts only are 19+ events.