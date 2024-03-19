Gordie Howe International Bridge Public Information Meeting Thursday

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) and Bridging North America are holding a Public Information Meetings on Thursday, March 21st, 2024.

The meetings will provide an opportunity to meet project representatives, hear the latest design and construction updates, along with highlights from the project Community Benefits Plan.

Attendees can also share feedback on the future operation of the Gordie Howe International Bridge multi-use path. Information gathered will help inform future operational policies related to access, public safety and user experience.

It takes place at the Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre from 3:00pm to 6:30pm.