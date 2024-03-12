SunnyNow
Gordie Howe International Bridge Getting Closer To Meeting In The Middle

Tuesday March 12th, 2024, 5:18pm

Photo from the Gordie Howe International Bridge @GordieHoweBrg on X

Construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge is getting closer to completion.

Construction of the bridge deck over the Detroit River began in December 2022 and is currently more than two-thirds toward meeting in the middle. Only 139.5 metres/457.6 feet is left to complete the connection.

It is expected it will be reached by this summer. The crossing is scheduled to open in late 2025.

 

