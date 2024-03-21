NEWS >
Former Sears To Be Demolished

Thursday March 21st, 2024, 3:42pm

City News
0
0

Devonshire Mall has confirmed that the former Sears store will be demolished.

Sears’ Windsor store closed on January 14th, 2018, when all the company’s Canadian assets were liquidated.  The mall acquired the property in August 2018.

It was a Spirit Halloween in October 2020, and from June 2021 to April 2022, it operated as the mass vaccination location for Windsor.

The mall says that redevelopment plans will be announced in the future.

