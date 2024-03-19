Ford And Stellantis To Face Off To Benefit UHC – Hub Of Opportunities
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday March 19th, 2024, 7:36pm
The first Automotive Cup hockey battle will see teams from the Ford Windsor Site face off against Stellantis, with the winner taking home the first-ever Automotive Cup.
The teams are also battling off-the-ice in an effort to raise non-perishable food items and money to benefit the UHC—Hub of Opportunities.
It takes place on Sunday, March 24th, at 2:00pm at the WFCU Centre. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this fun, inaugural event with the admission of a non-perishable food item to benefit the cause.
