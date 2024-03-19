CloudyNow
6 °C
42 °F
Chance Of FlurriesWed
3 °C
37 °F		SunnyThu
2 °C
36 °F		SnowFri
1 °C
34 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Ford And Stellantis To Face Off To Benefit UHC – Hub Of Opportunities

Tuesday March 19th, 2024, 7:36pm

Charity
0
0

The first Automotive Cup hockey battle will see teams from the Ford Windsor Site face off against Stellantis, with the winner taking home the first-ever Automotive Cup.

The teams are also battling off-the-ice in an effort to raise non-perishable food items and money to benefit the UHC—Hub of Opportunities.

It takes place on Sunday, March 24th, at 2:00pm at the WFCU Centre. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this fun, inaugural event with the admission of a non-perishable food item to benefit the cause.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message