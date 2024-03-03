Flags Lowered For The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday March 3rd, 2024, 1:04pm
Flags across the City, including the Great Canadian Flag at the riverfront, have been lowered to half-mast in memory of The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister.
They will stay at half-mast until sunset on the day of the memorial services.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook