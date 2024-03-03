NEWS >
Flags Lowered For The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney

Sunday March 3rd, 2024, 1:04pm

City News
Flags across the City, including the Great Canadian Flag at the riverfront, have been lowered to half-mast in memory of The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister.

They will stay at half-mast until sunset on the day of the memorial services.

