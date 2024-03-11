Final Phase To Widen Highway 3 Underway

The final phase of widening Highway 3 between Essex and Leamington is underway.

The expansion of 15.6 kilometres of Highway 3 from two to four lanes will also include the widening of five existing intersections, the addition of traffic signals to three other intersections and resurfacing of existing lanes.

“The Town of Essex is thrilled to see the Highway 3 Widening Project advance with the start of construction of the final phase. This initiative is vital to our region, as Highway 3 serves as a critical connection between our community and neighbouring areas. The expansion of this roadway will enhance safety, improve connectivity, and increase economic opportunities for our residents and businesses, contributing to a brighter future for our region,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor of the Town of Essex.

Construction to widen Highway 3 from Maidstone Avenue to Arner Townline in Essex was completed in fall 2023.

“I am thrilled to witness the start of the final phase in the expansion of Highway 3 from Essex to Leamington. This significant development marks a pivotal step toward cutting down commute times and enhancing the safety and efficiency of travel for residents and the countless individuals and businesses reliant on this critical route. Thanks to this project, our region stands at the cusp of a new era of connectivity and growth. We are deeply appreciative of the Ontario government’s investment in improving our infrastructure and look forward to the positive impacts this expansion will bring to our community and the region as a whole,” said Hilda MacDonald, Mayor of the Municipality of Leamington, and Warden of Essex County.