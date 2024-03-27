Essex County OPP Packing Groceries For Cop Camp On Thursday

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police will be packing groceries for their annual Essex County Cop Camp fundraiser on Thursday, March 28th, 2024.

This is the biggest fundraiser for Cop Camp, an annual event where approximately 80 grade 6 aged children attend Gesstwood Camp in Essex for a week of leadership and fun with the police.

The camp costs nothing for the campers selected to attend, and all monies collected during the Grocery Packing fundraiser go directly towards the cost of running the camp.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Officers will be packing groceries at Kingsville Zehrs, Tecumseh Zehrs and Leamington Real Canadian Superstore from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

If you attend either location, you can fill out a ballot for a chance to win a gift basket.

All donations are greatly appreciated by Essex County OPP and the Essex County cOPPs for Charity committee.