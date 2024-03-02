Early Bird LaSalle Boat Ramp Passes Now Available

It is almost boating season once again and LaSalle residents can now take advantage of the early bird rate for Annual LaSalle Boat Ramp Passes.

They will be available for purchase until Sunday, March 31st. Early bird passes are $130.00 for LaSalle Residents, or $90.00 for seniors aged 55+. The regular annual pass rate will be in effect for everyone beginning on Monday, April 1st, 2024. Boat ramp passes can be purchased through the Vollmer Centre front desk, or online using debit or credit.

The LaSalle Boat Ramp, located along the Detroit River at Front Road and Laurier Drive, opens for the season on Friday, April 5th, 2024. Once the ramp is open, boaters must have a seasonal pass or purchase a daily pass to use the boat ramp.

An attendant will be on-site daily from 6:00am to 7:00pm, weather permitting. The boat ramp attendants will not assist with launching boats. Fees can be paid on-site when an attendant is present by debit or credit only. Cash will not be accepted. Washroom facilities at the boat ramp will be opened and cleaned daily when the boat ramp is open for the season.