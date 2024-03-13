Dr. Robert Gordon Reappointed As University Of Windsor President

The University of Windsor’s Board of Governors has reappointed Dr. Robert Gordon as president and vice-chancellor. First appointed in 2019, Gordon is UWindsor’s seventh president.

“President Gordon’s leadership in guiding this University is truly exceptional,” said Helga Reidel, chair of UWindsor’s Board of Governors. “Throughout periods of unprecedented challenges, change, and uncertainty — notably a global pandemic — he has demonstrated steadfast resolve, resilience, and visionary insight. The University has emerged as a better, stronger, and more cohesive institution, positioned for future success.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

During his tenure, Gordon has spearheaded the development of the University’s first strategic plan in a decade, Aspire, implemented its sustainability commitment, the inaugural mental health strategy, and the extensive expansion and renovation of the Toldo Lancer Centre.

“I am honoured to continue to be part of the University of Windsor community,” Gordon said. “I’ve witnessed the endurance and dedication of this University and our communities. We navigated a period of incredible change and transformation together, and we continue to address and learn from these experiences. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished.”