Don’t Forget To Spring Forward Tonight
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Saturday March 9th, 2024, 8:00am
Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday morning at 2:00am, which means it’s time to set your clocks ahead by one hour, Saturday night/Sunday morning.
Windsor Fire & Rescue Services also reminds Windsorites that this is a good time of the year to install fresh batteries in your smoke detectors.
