Date Announced For The Inquest Into The Death Of Chad Romanick

Tuesday March 5th, 2024, 6:25pm

City News
0
0

A date has been set for the inquest into the death of Chad Romanick.

Romanick, 34 years old, died on September 15th, 2017, while detained by the Windsor Police Service.

An inquest into his death is mandatory under the Coroners Act and will examine the circumstances surrounding Romanick’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last eight days and hear from approximately 12 witnesses.

The inquest will begin at 9:30am on Monday, March 25th, 2024.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link here.

 

 

