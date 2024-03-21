City Offering Spay/Neuter Voucher Program For Cats

The City of Windsor is once again offering its Spay/Neuter Voucher Program for cats. This year’s $20,000 program was approved by City Council in the 2024 operating budget.

To reduce the number of homeless cats and the number of cats euthanized in the city, 260 vouchers will be issued to sterilize cats. Veterinarians providing service for feral cats will be providing ear-tipping to help those involved in trapping cats determine their status.

The vouchers are valued at $75 each and will be available Wednesday, March 27th, 2024, at 9:00am. Vouchers can only be requested by calling 311.

Vouchers for owned cats are reserved for low-income families, and a declaration of income will be required. A maximum of two vouchers per household will be issued where the cats are owned. For feral cat caregivers, a maximum of two vouchers per household will be issued with no income restrictions. In both cases, the applicant must be over the age of 18.