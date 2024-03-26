Children’s Centre Crisis Program Reallocating To Maryvale

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Regional Children’s Centre Crisis Program will be reallocating the service to Maryvale, supported by Maryvale staff and further supported by existing Maryvale programming.

As Lead Agency for Child and Youth Mental Health Services in Windsor- Essex, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare operates the Regional Children’s Centre providing mental health services to children and youth aged 6 to 12.

Officials say that while the need for Crisis Services is apparent now, more than ever, Lead Agency and its Core Service Providers, along with community partners, recognize the need to ensure our community’s youth and their families are receiving the help they need through the most appropriate services and agencies.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Since 2021, data shows that 73% of clients being seen by the RCC Crisis Social Worker are in the 13 to 15-year-old age range, youth older than the age range supported by RCC.

As a Core Service Provider within Lead Agency, Maryvale supports adolescents aged 13 to 18 who are experiencing serious emotional, psychological and mental distress. With expertise in supporting this age group, coupled with Maryvale’s current programming that operates Rotary Home beds at WRH as part of their 24/7, 365 days a year Acute Care Mental Health Hospital Program, Maryvale is the most well-equipped service provider to support this Crisis Program and will do so beginning April 1st, 2024.