Bus Fares Go Up On Monday

Starting Monday, it will cost more to ride the bus.

Cash fares are going up 15% from $3.25 to $3.75 for an adult, while a day pass jumps to $11.00.

An affordable pass that costs $52.45 for 30 days will now be $57.70.

You can find the entire fare structure on their website.