Arson Investigation At Leamington Campground

Tuesday March 26th, 2024, 1:56pm

Leamington
0
0

OPP is investigating an arson at a Leamington campground.

Police say that around 11:40 am on Monday, March 25th, 2024, they were called to an address on the 500 block of County Road 31.

Fire investigators were on the scene of a mobile home fire that was deemed suspicious. A second mobile home also sustained damages as a result of the initial fire.

Members of the Essex County OPP Crime Unit, along with investigators of the Leamington Fire Service, are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

 

