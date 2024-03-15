Amherstburg Resident Wins $77,831 With Lotto Max

James Pearson of Amherstburg won $77,831.40 in a LOTTO MAX second prize in the January 30th, 2024 draw.

The retiree says he plays the lottery once a week, “My first big win feels euphoric,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“I normally check my LOTTO MAX tickets the morning after the draw. I checked my first few and won nothing, and I checked the next one and noticed I matched all the numbers. I turned to my wife and said, ‘Honey, we won the lottery!’ She couldn’t believe it!”

Pearson plans to put this money toward his retirement.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sobeys on Sandwhich Street in Amherstburg.