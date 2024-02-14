Partly CloudyNow
3 °C
37 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
-1 °C
30 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
-2 °C
28 °F		CloudySun
2 °C
36 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Paczki Day Guide

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Resident Wins $50,000 With Merry Millions

Wednesday February 14th, 2024, 2:51pm

Local News
0
0

Evelyn Bondy of Windsor won a Merry Millions prize worth $50,000 in the January 9th, 2024 draw.

Bondy, who is a mother and grandmother, has been playing the lottery since it started. “I typically play LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX. I bought a MERRY MILLIONS ticket this time because I noticed the early bird draw was on my sister’s birthday,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

“I was at the store when I checked my ticket, and I didn’t know what I won at first. I gave the ticket to the store clerk and he was so shocked when he saw I won $50,000.”

She plans to put her windfall toward travel and savings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Huron Church Road in Windsor.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message