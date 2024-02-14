Windsor Resident Wins $50,000 With Merry Millions

Evelyn Bondy of Windsor won a Merry Millions prize worth $50,000 in the January 9th, 2024 draw.

Bondy, who is a mother and grandmother, has been playing the lottery since it started. “I typically play LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX. I bought a MERRY MILLIONS ticket this time because I noticed the early bird draw was on my sister’s birthday,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

“I was at the store when I checked my ticket, and I didn’t know what I won at first. I gave the ticket to the store clerk and he was so shocked when he saw I won $50,000.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

She plans to put her windfall toward travel and savings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Huron Church Road in Windsor.