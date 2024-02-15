Partly CloudyNow
Windsor Resident Celebrating $100,000 Encore Win

Thursday February 15th, 2024, 4:21pm

Local News
0
0

Linda Peskan of Windsor matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in the exact order in the January 19th, 2024 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000.

Peskan, who is retired from the manufacturing industry, says she’s been playing the lottery for about 15 years and typically plays LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49. “I always add ENCORE. This is my first big win!”

“I was at the store with my brother when I checked my ticket and thought I won $100 at first. I handed it to the clerk, and he said I was a big winner. I was in shock,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “My brother saw my face and thought something was wrong. I told him I won $100,000 with tears in my eyes!”

She plans to pay off her mortgage with her winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Caldwell Gas & Variety on Mersea Road 1 in Leamington.

 

 

