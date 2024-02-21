Mostly CloudyNow
WEATHER: Wednesday February 21st, 2024

Wednesday February 21st, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Wednesday February 21st, 2024.

Clear early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. 33

Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning.

High 11. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

