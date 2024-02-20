WEATHER: Tuesday February 20th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday February 20th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday February 20th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.
