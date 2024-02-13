Partly CloudyNow
WEATHER: Tuesday February 13th, 2024

Tuesday February 13th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Tuesday February 13th, 2024.

Cloudy. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning.

High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

