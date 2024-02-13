WEATHER: Tuesday February 13th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday February 13th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday February 13th, 2024.
Cloudy. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning.
High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
