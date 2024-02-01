WEATHER: Thursday February 1st, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday February 1st, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday February 1st, 2024.
Cloudy. 60 percent chance of drizzle or showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.
