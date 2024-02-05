WEATHER: Monday February 5th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday February 5th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday February 5th, 2024.
Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning.
Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.
