WEATHER: Friday February 9th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday February 9th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday February 9th, 2024.
Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers near noon.
Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 16. UV index 1 or low.
