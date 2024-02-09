NEWS >
Watch For Litter Cleanup Along E.C. Row Expressway

Friday February 9th, 2024, 4:00pm

City News
Drivers are asked to use extra caution while driving on the E.C Row Expressway starting Saturday, February 10th, 2024, as City of Windsor Parks staff will be cleaning debris along the E.C. Row Expressway.

Work will take place on the centre median, roadside shoulders and all on-and off-ramps. Crews will work from 7:00am to 3:00pm with rolling lane closures in effect along shoulders and at on- and off-ramps.

At the completion of shoulder work, crews will begin cleaning the median starting at Huron Church Road and moving east towards Banwell Road.

This work will last for approximately three weeks and is weather dependent.

