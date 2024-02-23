Warming Bus Initiative Launched To Provide Comfort for Those Experiencing Homelessness

A new mobile warming centre will hit the = streets of Windsor for those experiencing homelessness over the next few months. The Warming Bus initiative is a partnership between the City of Windsor’s Human and Health Services Department, Transit Windsor and the Downtown Mission.

The Warming Bus will be a designated Transit Windsor bus available free of charge for those in need of a place to warm up during the overnight hours when other public spaces may be closed.

The Warming Bus will be available from 10:00pm to 6:00am Monday to Saturday, excluding holidays, until mid to late April.

Staff from both the Downtown Mission and Human and Health Services will be on the bus to assist with engaging and connecting persons experiencing homelessness to other services and supports. The bus will run on a predetermined route, targeting core areas of the city, as well as stopping at emergency shelters and other drop-in programs with extended hours.