Vollmer Centre Pool Closed For Further Maintenance

The pool at the Vollmer Centre is closed again.

The town said late Monday that a swim participant stepped on a piece of glass at the bottom of the pool during a swim lesson late Monday afternoon.

This comes after a deer crashed through a north glass window Sunday near the hot tub.

“Although the pool has been vacuumed for several hours today and has also been backwashed, it is difficult to see glass on the bottom of the pool. Staff are considering further maintenance options, including the services of a scuba diver to scan the bottom of the pool,” a news release said.

All lessons are cancelled, and a credit will be applied to each participant’s account.