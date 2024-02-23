Unifor And Jamieson Laboratories Reach Tentative Agreement
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday February 23rd, 2024, 11:43am
Unifor and Jamieson Laboratories have reached a tentative agreement. The 317 members of Unifor Local 195 employed by Jamieson have been on strike since February 1st.
No details will be released until the ratification meeting scheduled for this Sunday.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
The tentative agreement is unanimously endorsed by the national union and the local 195 bargaining committee.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook