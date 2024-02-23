CloudyNow
Unifor And Jamieson Laboratories Reach Tentative Agreement

Friday February 23rd, 2024, 11:43am

Local News
Source: Unifor Facebook

Unifor and Jamieson Laboratories have reached a tentative agreement. The 317 members of Unifor Local 195 employed by Jamieson have been on strike since February 1st.

No details will be released until the ratification meeting scheduled for this Sunday.

The tentative agreement is unanimously endorsed by the national union and the local 195 bargaining committee.

