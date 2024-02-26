TLC Hits The Colosseum Stage This May

Grammy Award-winning TLC brings the hits to The Colosseum with special guest C+C Music Factory on Thursday, May 16th.

TLC is the best-selling American girl group of all time, attributed to megahits including “No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls,” and “Creep.” Their influence transcends genres from pop, hip-hop, and R&B to fashion and female empowerment.

In 1992, the trio made up of Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, released their first album, Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip, to critical and commercial success. The album sold four million copies in the U.S. and yielded three Top 10 singles. Two years later, the group released the classic, now Diamond CrazySexyCool, which Rolling Stone placed on their “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time” list.

After member Lisa Lopes’ untimely death in 2002, TLC released their last album as a trio titled 3D. Hailed by Billboard as a “nearly perfect collection”, the album went double Platinum in the U.S. Today, the legacy of the group remains strong, with fans recognizing TLC’isms in the works of Rihanna, Arianna Grande, and Nicki Minaj.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 1st at 10am. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.