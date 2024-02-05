Strike Averted At Transit Windsor

There will be no strike at Transit Windsor after a tentative agreement was reached between the Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 616, and Transit Windsor late Sunday.

“We have been vocal that we were working towards a fair and reasonable collective agreement for our membership that reflects the current working, health, and safety conditions for both workers and passengers, as well as wage increases that are reflective of industry standards. We feel that we have achieved that and will be presenting the offer to our membership for a ratification vote,” said the Union in a news release late Sunday.

The Union has been working without a contract since October 1st, 2023, and has been in a strike position since December 3rd, 2023. They had planned to walk off the job at 12:01 Monday if a deal had not been reached.

A ratification meeting is currently being scheduled.

ATU Local 616 represents almost 300 members, including operators, customer service, administration, maintenance, and skilled trades, providing transit throughout Windsor and Essex County, and tunnel bus service to Detroit.