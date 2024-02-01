Six Graduates Of St. Clair To Be Honoured At 31st Alumni Of Distinction Awards

The 31st Annual Alumni of Distinction Awards will honour six St. Clair College alumni who have made outstanding professional and community contributions in their fields and community service.

“What is always heart-warming about our Alumni of Distinction isn’t just the phenomenal success they’ve enjoyed in their professional lives, but how they’ve passed along their knowledge and skills as mentors to foster the success of others and given invaluable service to their communities in ways unrelated to their occupations,” said St. Clair College President Dr. Patti France. “They truly are the best ambassadors of Saints Nation and all that it stands for, academically and in terms of service to the community.”

The 2024 recipients of St. Clair College’s Alumni of Distinction come from diverse backgrounds, but they have all reached great success in their chosen fields. This year’s list of honourees will bring a total of 137 graduates recognized by the College since 1992.

The honourees for St. Clair College’s 31st Alumni of Distinction Awards are:

Ursell Arends, Vice Prime Minister of Aruba: Graduated in 2005 from the International Business Program and is being honoured as a graduate of Business and IT.

David Cassidy, President of Unifor 444 , Windsor, Ontario: Graduated in 1991 from the Electrician Construction Maintenance Program. He is being honoured as a graduate of the College's Apprenticeship Program.

Larry Delaey, President and CEO Aarkel Group in Wallaceburg: He graduated in 1989 from the Mold Making Technician Program. He is being honoured a as a graduate of Technology / Engineering.

Chaouki Hamka, Community Leader Windsor – Essex (MADD), Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Correctional Officer Southwest Detention Centre: Graduated in 2009 from the Law and Security Administration Program and is being honoured as a graduate of Community Studies.

Dan MacDonald, Radio Host at CKLW Radio- Bell Media: He graduated in 2002 from the Journalism Program and is being honoured as a graduate of Media Art and Design.

Bhupinder Singh, Professional TNA Wrestler: He graduated in 2018 from the Human Resources and in 2019 from the Event Management Program and is being honoured as a Recent Graduate (past 5 years) of the College.

The awards take place on Saturday, April 13th in the Alumni Skyline Room at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts

Visit stclairalumni.com for ticket information .