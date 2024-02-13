Partly CloudyNow
Sign Up Now For The Canada Day 5km Walk/Run/Wheel In Amherstburg

Tuesday February 13th, 2024, 9:00am

Amherstburg
0
0

The Canada Day 5km Run/Walk/Wheel and Kids dash returns to Amherstburg again this summer.

The course takes you through Amherstburg’s historic downtown core, and every dollar raised goes back to local charities. Last year, this race had over 800 participants and raised $18,600.

This race is $40, which includes an Amherstburg/Canada Day shirt, a medal, and a post-race snack. Sign up here.

