Section of Mersea Road 2 Closed Tuesday

Mersea Road 2 will be temporarily closed between Mersea Road 12 and Mersea 0oaRd 19 on Tuesday, February 20th, for repairs to the repairs required on the 2nd Concession Road Drain.

The work will start at 8:00am to 3:00pm. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour route or seek an alternate route while travelling in the area.