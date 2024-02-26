Recreational Volleyball Coming To Downtown Windsor This Summer

The Bull & Barrel Urban Saloon, in partnership with the Windsor Adult Volleyball League, is planning a summer of Recreational Volleyball League in downtown Windsor.

Starting on Monday, February 26th, volleyball enthusiasts can sign up for a season of fun, camaraderie, and healthy competition. The league, exclusively for adults, will run from Sunday, April 28th to Friday, August 30th, offering six nights of action-packed games every Sunday through Friday between 6:00 and 10:00pm.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for adults in our community to stay active, meet new people, and enjoy some friendly competition,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association. “We’re thrilled to support this initiative and can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have downtown.”

All matches will be held at the Khan Courts, downtown’s new volleyball amphitheatre located at 471 Ouellette.

“We’re proud to sponsor this league and provide a fun, recreational outlet for the community,” added Andrew Corbett, co-owner of the Bull & Barrel. “It’s not just about volleyball – it’s about bringing people together and creating lasting memories.”

You can sign up online here.