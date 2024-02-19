Public School Board Holding 2024-25 Budget Consultation

The Greater Essex County District School Board is preparing its budget for the 2024-25 school year and public consultation is an essential part of the planning process.

The Board’s multi-year Strategic Plan addresses student success and well-being which identifies three priorities: Creating Confident Learners; Engaging Communities; and Demonstrating Ethical Stewardship.

An on-line survey has been posted for your feedback and is open until Friday, March 1st at 5:00pm.