Pet Of The Week: Meet Tigger!





Tigger – Mixed Breed – Male – 9 months

Hello there! My name is Tigger….you see Tigger’s like to bounce! You will see how bouncy I am from the video my new friends took.

I’m still young, but I’ve got a heart full of love to give. I’m a sweet, friendly guy who loves to explore. My curiosity keeps me on my toes, always ready for a new adventure. I’ve got energy to spare, perfect for long walks or a game of fetch. I can be a bit goofy, but that’s just part of my charm. My playful spirit keeps things lively, and I love to jump around, just like the character I’m named after. I promise to fill your life with joy, laughter, and unconditional love. Why should you adopt me? Because I’m ready to be your loyal companion, your partner in crime, and your best friend. I promise, life with me will never be dull!