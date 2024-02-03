Now
0 °C
°F
Mainly CloudySun
4 °C
39 °F		Mainly CloudyMon
5 °C
41 °F		SunnyTue
4 °C
39 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Paczki Day Guide

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Pet Of The Week: Meet Tigger!

Saturday February 3rd, 2024, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0



Tigger – Mixed Breed – Male – 9 months

Hello there! My name is Tigger….you see Tigger’s like to bounce! You will see how bouncy I am from the video my new friends took.
I’m still young, but I’ve got a heart full of love to give. I’m a sweet, friendly guy who loves to explore. My curiosity keeps me on my toes, always ready for a new adventure. I’ve got energy to spare, perfect for long walks or a game of fetch. I can be a bit goofy, but that’s just part of my charm. My playful spirit keeps things lively, and I love to jump around, just like the character I’m named after. I promise to fill your life with joy, laughter, and unconditional love. Why should you adopt me? Because I’m ready to be your loyal companion, your partner in crime, and your best friend. I promise, life with me will never be dull!

Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message