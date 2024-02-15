Partly CloudyNow
3 °C
37 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
-1 °C
30 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
-2 °C
28 °F		CloudySun
2 °C
36 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Paczki Day Guide

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Ontario Freezing Driver’s Licence Fees And Automating Licence Plate Renewal Process

Thursday February 15th, 2024, 10:38am

Local News
0
0

Some changes could be coming to drivers licence and licence plate renewals.

The province is proposing to make the current freeze on driver’s licence and Ontario Photo Card fees permanent through legislation. They say this will save drivers an estimated $66 million over the next five years.

The province is also proposing to save drivers time by automating the licence plate renewal process starting this summer, saving vehicle owners more than 900,000 hours each year. This follows recent action to eliminate the cost of renewing your vehicle permit. Until the automatic renewal process begins, drivers are still required to renew their licence plates at no cost, which can be done online or in person at ServiceOntario. The automatic renewal process will only be available to drivers in good standing who do not have outstanding fines or tickets.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message