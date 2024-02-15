Ontario Freezing Driver’s Licence Fees And Automating Licence Plate Renewal Process

Some changes could be coming to drivers licence and licence plate renewals.

The province is proposing to make the current freeze on driver’s licence and Ontario Photo Card fees permanent through legislation. They say this will save drivers an estimated $66 million over the next five years.

The province is also proposing to save drivers time by automating the licence plate renewal process starting this summer, saving vehicle owners more than 900,000 hours each year. This follows recent action to eliminate the cost of renewing your vehicle permit. Until the automatic renewal process begins, drivers are still required to renew their licence plates at no cost, which can be done online or in person at ServiceOntario. The automatic renewal process will only be available to drivers in good standing who do not have outstanding fines or tickets.