NEWS >
Partly CloudyNow
17 °C
63 °F
Chance Of Rain Showers Or FlurriesWed
12 °C
54 °F		SunnyThu
1 °C
34 °F		SunnyFri
7 °C
45 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Nurse Police Team Honoured

Tuesday February 27th, 2024, 2:15pm

City News
0
0

WRH photo

Two members of the e Nurse Police Team have been honoured with the Windsor Police with the Honour in Service Coin.

In June 2023, Nurse Abbas Haidar, along with Cst. Johny Keo was called to the Windsor riverfront to help a man in crisis. The man had jumped into the water and became unresponsive.

Haidar and Keo brought the man back to dry land, performed chest compressions and brought him into the care of EMS.

Haidar is the first person outside of the Windsor Police Service ever to receive the Honour in Service Coin.

Launched in May 2023, the NPT initiative pairs frontline police officers with nursing professionals from Windsor Regional Hospital to provide proactive care to people struggling with substance use issues and reduce the number of emergency department visits.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message