Nurse Police Team Honoured

Two members of the e Nurse Police Team have been honoured with the Windsor Police with the Honour in Service Coin.

In June 2023, Nurse Abbas Haidar, along with Cst. Johny Keo was called to the Windsor riverfront to help a man in crisis. The man had jumped into the water and became unresponsive.

Haidar and Keo brought the man back to dry land, performed chest compressions and brought him into the care of EMS.

Haidar is the first person outside of the Windsor Police Service ever to receive the Honour in Service Coin.

Launched in May 2023, the NPT initiative pairs frontline police officers with nursing professionals from Windsor Regional Hospital to provide proactive care to people struggling with substance use issues and reduce the number of emergency department visits.