New Pedestrian Bridge Extends The LaSalle Trail

A new pedestrian bridge will cross over the Cahill Drain in Brunet Park extending the LaSalle Trail into the new Forest Trail subdivision off Huron Church Line Road.

The bridge will be installed by Amico as part of the Forest Trail subdivision agreement. The bridge and new section of trail are located northeast of Edgemore Avenue.

Work will begin next week to prepare the area; this includes removing some trees while protecting the natural habitat. The majority of the construction work will take place on the south side of the Cahill Drain but there may be times when construction vehicles will be on the north side of the drain (within Brunet Park).

The anticipated timeline for installation of the bridge is June 2024. This project includes paving a new section of trail leading from the bridge into Forest Trail subdivision. The trail and bridge are scheduled to be open to pedestrians in the summer of 2024